Nyrstar NV - Publication of a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings)

31 December 2021 at 17.00 CET

Summary of the notification

Nyrstar NV (“Nyrstar” or the “Company”) hereby discloses, in accordance with article 14, first paragraph of the Law of 2 May 2007, that, on 28 December 2021, it has received a transparency notification from Kris Vansanten, BEE INSPIRED BV, Quanteus Group BV, an unnamed physical person, E3V & Partners BV, another unnamed physical person, Etimar BV, four other unnamed physical persons, Galina maatschap, three other unnamed physical persons, Toxon NV, Group Minerva NV, another unnamed physical person, Querinjean BV, another unnamed physical person, Spanassur BV, two other unnamed physical persons, Martens-De Vuyst maatschap, another unnamed physical person, Zikojet BV and forty-five further unnamed physical persons in accordance with articles 6 and 18 of the Law of 2 May 2007.

In their notification, Kris Vansanten, BEE INSPIRED BV, Quanteus Group BV, an unnamed physical person, E3V & Partners BV, another unnamed physical person, Etimar BV, four other unnamed physical persons, Galina maatschap, three other unnamed physical persons, Toxon NV, Group Minerva NV, another unnamed physical person, Querinjean BV, another unnamed physical person, Spanassur BV, two other unnamed physical persons, Martens-De Vuyst maatschap, another unnamed physical person, Zikojet BV and forty-five further unnamed physical persons report that, pursuant to the crossing of a threshold by persons acting in concert and the acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, on 20 December 2021, Kris Vansanten, BEE INSPIRED BV, Quanteus Group BV, an unnamed physical person, E3V & Partners BV, another unnamed physical person, Etimar BV, four other unnamed physical persons, Galina maatschap, three other unnamed physical persons, Toxon NV, Group Minerva NV, another unnamed physical person, Querinjean BV, another unnamed physical person, Spanassur BV, two other unnamed physical persons, Martens-De Vuyst maatschap, another unnamed physical person, Zikojet BV and forty-five further unnamed physical persons hold 15.09% of the voting rights of Nyrstar.

Content of the notification

The notification dated 28 December 2021 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification

Crossing of a threshold by persons acting in concert

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

Persons acting in concert

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Kris Vansanten

BEE INSPIRED BV

Quanteus Group BV

Physical person

E3V & Partners BV

Physical person

Etimar BV

Physical person

Physical person

Physical person

Physical person

Galina maatschap

Physical person

Physical person

Physical person

Toxon NV

Group Minerva NV

Physical person

Querinjean BV

Physical person

Spanassur BV

Physical person

Physical person

Martens-De Vuyst maatschap

Physical person

Zikojet BV

45 physical persons

Date on which the threshold is crossed

20/12/2021

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

15

Denominator

109,873,001

Notified details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Kris Vansanten 3,500,000 3,500,000 3.19% BEE INSPIRED BV 500,000 500,000 0.46% Quanteus Group BV 4,599,000 4,599,000 4.19% Subtotal 8,599,000 8,599,000 7.83% Physical person 1,285,155 1,285,155 1.17% E3V & Partners BV 821,845 821,845 0.75% Subtotal 2,107,000 2,107,000 1.92% Physical person 0 5,000 0.00% Etimar BV 110,000 110,000 0.10% Subtotal 110,000 115,000 0.10% Physical person 0 0 0.00% Physical person 0 0 0.00% Physical person 0 0 0.00% Physical person 31,000 31,000 0.03% Galina maatschap 48,000 48,000 0.04% Subtotal 79,000 79,000 0.07% Physical person 0 0 0.00% Physical person 0 0 0.00% Physical person 0 0 0.00% Toxon NV 0 0 0.00% Group Minerva NV 0 27,652 0.03% Subtotal 27,652 0.03% Physical person 0 2,942 0.00% Querinjean BV 0 1,314 0.00% Subtotal 4,256 0.00% Physical person 0 4,284 0.00% Spanassur BV 0 10,000 0.01% Subtotal 14,284 0.01% Physical person 0 570 0.00% Physical person 0 4,000 0.00% Martens-De Vuyst maatschap 0 6,000 0.01% Subtotal 0 10,570 0.01% Physical person 0 0 0.00% Zikojet BV 0 175,000 0.16% Subtotal 0 175,000 0.16% Physical person 5,374 10,374 0.01% Physical person 26,000 26,000 0.02% Physical person 61,000 72,500 0.07% Physical person 720,000 720,000 0.66% Physical person 2,112 2,112 0.00% Physical person 100,000 120,000 0.11% Physical person 60,000 60,000 0.05% Physical person 100,000 20,000 0.02% Physical person 11,086 11,086 0.01% Physical person 100,000 175,752 0.16% Physical person 105,000 105,000 0.10% Physical person 94,879 94,629 0.09% Physical person 2,622 2,622 0.00% Physical person 100,000 100,000 0.09% Physical person 712,028 721,368 0.66% Physical person 750,000 750,000 0.68% Physical person 7,133 7,133 0.01% Physical person 574,409 945,209 0.86% Physical person 25,911 25,911 0.02% Physical person 105,000 105,000 0.10% Physical person 106,100 106,100 0.10% Physical person 248,000 248,029 0.23% Physical person 37,726 37,726 0.03% Physical person 25,300 25,300 0.02% Physical person 57,556 92,556 0.08% Physical person 0 1,571 0.00% Physical person 0 30,000 0.03% Physical person 0 5,101 0.00% Physical person 0 16,120 0.01% Physical person 0 3,496 0.00% Physical person 0 20,000 0.02% Physical person 0 12,856 0.01% Physical person 0 15,000 0.01% Physical person 0 86,772 0.08% Physical person 0 56,300 0.05% Physical person 0 4,828 0.00% Physical person 0 21,000 0.02% Physical person 0 10,515 0.01% Physical person 0 20,955 0.02% Physical person 0 2,600 0.00% Physical person 100,000 100,000 0.09% Physical person 0 3,142 0.00% Physical person 40 40 0.00% Physical person 0 455,787 0.41% TOTAL 16,582,252 0 15.09% 0.00%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0 TOTAL (A & B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 16,582,252 15.09%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Kris Vansanten controls for 90% BEE INSPIRED BV and for 75% Quanteus Group BV

Physical person controls E3V & Partners BV

Physical person controls Etimar BV

Four physical persons control Galina maatschap

Physical person controls for 90% Zikojet BV

Three physical persons control each for 1/3 Toxon NV, Toxon NV controls Group Minerva NV

Physical person controls Querinjean BV

Physical person controls Spanassur BV

Three physical persons control Martens-De Vuyst maatschap

Additional information

The company name of “Kris Vansanten BV” was changed to “BEE INSPIRED BV”

Miscellaneous

This press release can be consulted on the website of Nyrstar via https://www.nyrstar.be/en/media/regulatory-releases.

The notifications can be consulted on the website of Nyrstar via https://www.nyrstar.be/en/investors/share-and-bondholder-information/shareholder-structure

Contact person for questions on the transparency press release, the notification and the shareholder structure of the Company: Company Secretary, company.secretary@nyrstar.com.

About Nyrstar NV

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar NV website: www.nyrstar.be

For further information contact:

Anthony Simms - Head of External Affairs & Legal anthony.simms@nyrstar.com

