Nyrstar NV - Publication of a transparency notification (Article 14, first paragraph, of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings)

| Source: Nyrstar Nyrstar

Balen, BELGIUM

Regulated Information

Nyrstar NV - Publication of a transparency notification
(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings)

31 December 2021 at 17.00 CET

Summary of the notification

Nyrstar NV (“Nyrstar” or the “Company”) hereby discloses, in accordance with article 14, first paragraph of the Law of 2 May 2007, that, on 28 December 2021, it has received a transparency notification from Kris Vansanten, BEE INSPIRED BV, Quanteus Group BV, an unnamed physical person, E3V & Partners BV, another unnamed physical person, Etimar BV, four other unnamed physical persons, Galina maatschap, three other unnamed physical persons, Toxon NV, Group Minerva NV, another unnamed physical person, Querinjean BV, another unnamed physical person, Spanassur BV, two other unnamed physical persons, Martens-De Vuyst maatschap, another unnamed physical person, Zikojet BV and forty-five further unnamed physical persons in accordance with articles 6 and 18 of the Law of 2 May 2007.

In their notification, Kris Vansanten, BEE INSPIRED BV, Quanteus Group BV, an unnamed physical person, E3V & Partners BV, another unnamed physical person, Etimar BV, four other unnamed physical persons, Galina maatschap, three other unnamed physical persons, Toxon NV, Group Minerva NV, another unnamed physical person, Querinjean BV, another unnamed physical person, Spanassur BV, two other unnamed physical persons, Martens-De Vuyst maatschap, another unnamed physical person, Zikojet BV and forty-five further unnamed physical persons report that, pursuant to the crossing of a threshold by persons acting in concert and the acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, on 20 December 2021, Kris Vansanten, BEE INSPIRED BV, Quanteus Group BV, an unnamed physical person, E3V & Partners BV, another unnamed physical person, Etimar BV, four other unnamed physical persons, Galina maatschap, three other unnamed physical persons, Toxon NV, Group Minerva NV, another unnamed physical person, Querinjean BV, another unnamed physical person, Spanassur BV, two other unnamed physical persons, Martens-De Vuyst maatschap, another unnamed physical person, Zikojet BV and forty-five further unnamed physical persons hold 15.09% of the voting rights of Nyrstar.

Content of the notification

The notification dated 28 December 2021 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification
Crossing of a threshold by persons acting in concert
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by
Persons acting in concert

Persons subject to the notification requirement
Kris Vansanten
BEE INSPIRED BV
Quanteus Group BV
Physical person
E3V & Partners BV
Physical person
Etimar BV
Physical person
Physical person
Physical person
Physical person
Galina maatschap
Physical person
Physical person
Physical person
Toxon NV
Group Minerva NV
Physical person
Querinjean BV
Physical person
Spanassur BV
Physical person
Physical person
Martens-De Vuyst maatschap
Physical person
Zikojet BV
45 physical persons

Date on which the threshold is crossed
20/12/2021

Threshold that is crossed (in %)  
15

Denominator
109,873,001

Notified details  

A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
 # of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to the securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to the securities
Kris Vansanten3,500,0003,500,000 3.19% 
BEE INSPIRED BV500,000500,000 0.46% 
Quanteus Group BV4,599,0004,599,000 4.19% 
Subtotal8,599,0008,599,000 7.83% 
Physical person1,285,1551,285,155 1.17% 
E3V & Partners BV821,845821,845 0.75% 
Subtotal2,107,0002,107,000 1.92% 
Physical person05,000 0.00% 
Etimar BV110,000110,000 0.10% 
Subtotal110,000115,000 0.10% 
Physical person00 0.00% 
Physical person00 0.00% 
Physical person00 0.00% 
Physical person31,00031,000 0.03% 
Galina maatschap48,00048,000 0.04% 
Subtotal79,00079,000 0.07% 
Physical person00 0.00% 
Physical person00 0.00% 
Physical person00 0.00% 
Toxon NV00 0.00% 
Group Minerva NV027,652 0.03% 
Subtotal 27,652 0.03% 
Physical person02,942 0.00% 
Querinjean BV01,314 0.00% 
Subtotal 4,256 0.00% 
Physical person04,284 0.00% 
Spanassur BV010,000 0.01% 
Subtotal 14,284 0.01% 
Physical person0570 0.00% 
Physical person04,000 0.00% 
Martens-De Vuyst maatschap06,000 0.01% 
Subtotal010,570 0.01% 
Physical person00 0.00% 
Zikojet BV0175,000 0.16% 
Subtotal0175,000 0.16% 
Physical person5,37410,374 0.01% 
Physical person26,00026,000 0.02% 
Physical person61,00072,500 0.07% 
Physical person720,000720,000 0.66% 
Physical person2,1122,112 0.00% 
Physical person100,000120,000 0.11% 
Physical person60,00060,000 0.05% 
Physical person100,00020,000 0.02% 
Physical person11,08611,086 0.01% 
Physical person100,000175,752 0.16% 
Physical person105,000105,000 0.10% 
Physical person94,87994,629 0.09% 
Physical person2,6222,622 0.00% 
Physical person100,000100,000 0.09% 
Physical person712,028721,368 0.66% 
Physical person750,000750,000 0.68% 
Physical person7,1337,133 0.01% 
Physical person574,409945,209 0.86% 
Physical person25,91125,911 0.02% 
Physical person105,000105,000 0.10% 
Physical person106,100106,100 0.10% 
Physical person248,000248,029 0.23% 
Physical person37,72637,726 0.03% 
Physical person25,30025,300 0.02% 
Physical person57,55692,556 0.08% 
Physical person01,571 0.00% 
Physical person030,000 0.03% 
Physical person05,101 0.00% 
Physical person016,120 0.01% 
Physical person03,496 0.00% 
Physical person020,000 0.02% 
Physical person012,856 0.01% 
Physical person015,000 0.01% 
Physical person086,772 0.08% 
Physical person056,300 0.05% 
Physical person04,828 0.00% 
Physical person021,000 0.02% 
Physical person010,515 0.01% 
Physical person020,955 0.02% 
Physical person02,600 0.00% 
Physical person100,000100,000 0.09% 
Physical person03,142 0.00% 
Physical person4040 0.00% 
Physical person0455,787 0.41% 
 TOTAL16,582,252015.09%0.00%


B) Equivalent financial instrumentsAfter the transaction
Holders of equivalent
financial instruments		Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise period or date# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised% of voting rightsSettlement
       
 TOTAL 00 
       
 TOTAL (A & B)  # of voting rights% of voting rights 
    16,582,25215.09% 

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
Kris Vansanten controls for 90% BEE INSPIRED BV and for 75% Quanteus Group BV
Physical person controls E3V & Partners BV
Physical person controls Etimar BV
Four physical persons control Galina maatschap
Physical person controls for 90% Zikojet BV
Three physical persons control each for 1/3 Toxon NV, Toxon NV controls Group Minerva NV
Physical person controls Querinjean BV
Physical person controls Spanassur BV
Three physical persons control Martens-De Vuyst maatschap

Additional information
The company name of “Kris Vansanten BV” was changed to “BEE INSPIRED BV”

Miscellaneous
This press release can be consulted on the website of Nyrstar via https://www.nyrstar.be/en/media/regulatory-releases.

The notifications can be consulted on the website of Nyrstar via https://www.nyrstar.be/en/investors/share-and-bondholder-information/shareholder-structure

Contact person for questions on the transparency press release, the notification and the shareholder structure of the Company: Company Secretary, company.secretary@nyrstar.com.

About Nyrstar NV
The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar NV website: www.nyrstar.be

For further information contact:

Anthony Simms -        Head of External Affairs & Legal                   anthony.simms@nyrstar.com

