Nyrstar NV - Publication of a transparency notification
(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings)
31 December 2021 at 17.00 CET
Summary of the notification
Nyrstar NV (“Nyrstar” or the “Company”) hereby discloses, in accordance with article 14, first paragraph of the Law of 2 May 2007, that, on 28 December 2021, it has received a transparency notification from Kris Vansanten, BEE INSPIRED BV, Quanteus Group BV, an unnamed physical person, E3V & Partners BV, another unnamed physical person, Etimar BV, four other unnamed physical persons, Galina maatschap, three other unnamed physical persons, Toxon NV, Group Minerva NV, another unnamed physical person, Querinjean BV, another unnamed physical person, Spanassur BV, two other unnamed physical persons, Martens-De Vuyst maatschap, another unnamed physical person, Zikojet BV and forty-five further unnamed physical persons in accordance with articles 6 and 18 of the Law of 2 May 2007.
In their notification, Kris Vansanten, BEE INSPIRED BV, Quanteus Group BV, an unnamed physical person, E3V & Partners BV, another unnamed physical person, Etimar BV, four other unnamed physical persons, Galina maatschap, three other unnamed physical persons, Toxon NV, Group Minerva NV, another unnamed physical person, Querinjean BV, another unnamed physical person, Spanassur BV, two other unnamed physical persons, Martens-De Vuyst maatschap, another unnamed physical person, Zikojet BV and forty-five further unnamed physical persons report that, pursuant to the crossing of a threshold by persons acting in concert and the acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, on 20 December 2021, Kris Vansanten, BEE INSPIRED BV, Quanteus Group BV, an unnamed physical person, E3V & Partners BV, another unnamed physical person, Etimar BV, four other unnamed physical persons, Galina maatschap, three other unnamed physical persons, Toxon NV, Group Minerva NV, another unnamed physical person, Querinjean BV, another unnamed physical person, Spanassur BV, two other unnamed physical persons, Martens-De Vuyst maatschap, another unnamed physical person, Zikojet BV and forty-five further unnamed physical persons hold 15.09% of the voting rights of Nyrstar.
Content of the notification
The notification dated 28 December 2021 contains the following information:
Reason for the notification
Crossing of a threshold by persons acting in concert
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by
Persons acting in concert
Persons subject to the notification requirement
Kris Vansanten
BEE INSPIRED BV
Quanteus Group BV
Physical person
E3V & Partners BV
Physical person
Etimar BV
Physical person
Physical person
Physical person
Physical person
Galina maatschap
Physical person
Physical person
Physical person
Toxon NV
Group Minerva NV
Physical person
Querinjean BV
Physical person
Spanassur BV
Physical person
Physical person
Martens-De Vuyst maatschap
Physical person
Zikojet BV
45 physical persons
Date on which the threshold is crossed
20/12/2021
Threshold that is crossed (in %)
15
Denominator
109,873,001
Notified details
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Kris Vansanten
|3,500,000
|3,500,000
|3.19%
|BEE INSPIRED BV
|500,000
|500,000
|0.46%
|Quanteus Group BV
|4,599,000
|4,599,000
|4.19%
|Subtotal
|8,599,000
|8,599,000
|7.83%
|Physical person
|1,285,155
|1,285,155
|1.17%
|E3V & Partners BV
|821,845
|821,845
|0.75%
|Subtotal
|2,107,000
|2,107,000
|1.92%
|Physical person
|0
|5,000
|0.00%
|Etimar BV
|110,000
|110,000
|0.10%
|Subtotal
|110,000
|115,000
|0.10%
|Physical person
|0
|0
|0.00%
|Physical person
|0
|0
|0.00%
|Physical person
|0
|0
|0.00%
|Physical person
|31,000
|31,000
|0.03%
|Galina maatschap
|48,000
|48,000
|0.04%
|Subtotal
|79,000
|79,000
|0.07%
|Physical person
|0
|0
|0.00%
|Physical person
|0
|0
|0.00%
|Physical person
|0
|0
|0.00%
|Toxon NV
|0
|0
|0.00%
|Group Minerva NV
|0
|27,652
|0.03%
|Subtotal
|27,652
|0.03%
|Physical person
|0
|2,942
|0.00%
|Querinjean BV
|0
|1,314
|0.00%
|Subtotal
|4,256
|0.00%
|Physical person
|0
|4,284
|0.00%
|Spanassur BV
|0
|10,000
|0.01%
|Subtotal
|14,284
|0.01%
|Physical person
|0
|570
|0.00%
|Physical person
|0
|4,000
|0.00%
|Martens-De Vuyst maatschap
|0
|6,000
|0.01%
|Subtotal
|0
|10,570
|0.01%
|Physical person
|0
|0
|0.00%
|Zikojet BV
|0
|175,000
|0.16%
|Subtotal
|0
|175,000
|0.16%
|Physical person
|5,374
|10,374
|0.01%
|Physical person
|26,000
|26,000
|0.02%
|Physical person
|61,000
|72,500
|0.07%
|Physical person
|720,000
|720,000
|0.66%
|Physical person
|2,112
|2,112
|0.00%
|Physical person
|100,000
|120,000
|0.11%
|Physical person
|60,000
|60,000
|0.05%
|Physical person
|100,000
|20,000
|0.02%
|Physical person
|11,086
|11,086
|0.01%
|Physical person
|100,000
|175,752
|0.16%
|Physical person
|105,000
|105,000
|0.10%
|Physical person
|94,879
|94,629
|0.09%
|Physical person
|2,622
|2,622
|0.00%
|Physical person
|100,000
|100,000
|0.09%
|Physical person
|712,028
|721,368
|0.66%
|Physical person
|750,000
|750,000
|0.68%
|Physical person
|7,133
|7,133
|0.01%
|Physical person
|574,409
|945,209
|0.86%
|Physical person
|25,911
|25,911
|0.02%
|Physical person
|105,000
|105,000
|0.10%
|Physical person
|106,100
|106,100
|0.10%
|Physical person
|248,000
|248,029
|0.23%
|Physical person
|37,726
|37,726
|0.03%
|Physical person
|25,300
|25,300
|0.02%
|Physical person
|57,556
|92,556
|0.08%
|Physical person
|0
|1,571
|0.00%
|Physical person
|0
|30,000
|0.03%
|Physical person
|0
|5,101
|0.00%
|Physical person
|0
|16,120
|0.01%
|Physical person
|0
|3,496
|0.00%
|Physical person
|0
|20,000
|0.02%
|Physical person
|0
|12,856
|0.01%
|Physical person
|0
|15,000
|0.01%
|Physical person
|0
|86,772
|0.08%
|Physical person
|0
|56,300
|0.05%
|Physical person
|0
|4,828
|0.00%
|Physical person
|0
|21,000
|0.02%
|Physical person
|0
|10,515
|0.01%
|Physical person
|0
|20,955
|0.02%
|Physical person
|0
|2,600
|0.00%
|Physical person
|100,000
|100,000
|0.09%
|Physical person
|0
|3,142
|0.00%
|Physical person
|40
|40
|0.00%
|Physical person
|0
|455,787
|0.41%
|TOTAL
|16,582,252
|0
|15.09%
|0.00%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
|Holders of equivalent
financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period or date
|# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Settlement
|TOTAL
|0
|0
|TOTAL (A & B)
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|16,582,252
|15.09%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
Kris Vansanten controls for 90% BEE INSPIRED BV and for 75% Quanteus Group BV
Physical person controls E3V & Partners BV
Physical person controls Etimar BV
Four physical persons control Galina maatschap
Physical person controls for 90% Zikojet BV
Three physical persons control each for 1/3 Toxon NV, Toxon NV controls Group Minerva NV
Physical person controls Querinjean BV
Physical person controls Spanassur BV
Three physical persons control Martens-De Vuyst maatschap
Additional information
The company name of “Kris Vansanten BV” was changed to “BEE INSPIRED BV”
Miscellaneous
This press release can be consulted on the website of Nyrstar via https://www.nyrstar.be/en/media/regulatory-releases.
The notifications can be consulted on the website of Nyrstar via https://www.nyrstar.be/en/investors/share-and-bondholder-information/shareholder-structure
Contact person for questions on the transparency press release, the notification and the shareholder structure of the Company: Company Secretary, company.secretary@nyrstar.com.
About Nyrstar NV
The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar NV website: www.nyrstar.be
For further information contact:
Anthony Simms - Head of External Affairs & Legal anthony.simms@nyrstar.com
Attachment