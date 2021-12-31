The Global Functional Fluids Market is expected to grow by $ 6.45 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.79% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Functional Fluids Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02200951/?utm_source=GNW

79% during the forecast period. Our report on the functional fluids market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for process oils and metalworking fluids from the transportation industry and the increasing prominence of synthetic functional fluids. In addition, demand for process oils and metalworking fluids from the transportation industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The functional fluids market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The functional fluids market is segmented as below:

By Application

• transportation

• industrial

• construction



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing demand from the automobile industryas one of the prime reasons driving the functional fluids market growth during the next few years.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on functional fluids market covers the following areas:

• Functional fluids market sizing

• Functional fluids market forecast

• Functional fluids market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading functional fluids market vendors that include BASF SE, BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Croda International Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Petroliam Nasional Berhad, and Royal Dutch Shell Plc. Also, the functional fluids market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02200951/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________