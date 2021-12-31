December 31, 2021

Announcement no. 24



Grant of warrants

Today, the Board of Directors of BioPorto A/S (“BioPorto”) (Nasdaq: BIOPOR) has exercised its current authorization by issuing 12,600,000 warrants to key employees and executive management of BioPorto.

The warrants are issued in accordance with the company’s remuneration policy and the authorization in section 17 a of the Articles of Association.

Each warrant grants the holder the right to subscribe for one share in BioPorto. The exercise price is DKK 2.47 per share (corresponding the closing price on December 30 2021 on Nasdaq Copenhagen). The warrants generally vest over a four-year period. The warrants include conditions on claw-back in case of e.g. erroneous financial information and provisions on accelerated vesting in case of e.g. a takeover bid and/or business combinations, and with regard to a total of 1,700,000 warrants, upon U.S Food & Drug Administration approval of The NGAL Test for pediatric use.

After this grant of warrants the total number of outstanding warrants is 21,050,000, as shown in the table below:

Number of warrants: Specified as follows: Warrant Corporate Prev. Other programs Granted Cancelled Exercised Outstanding management management employees Total 2016 6,368,696 5,196,196 1,172,500 0 0 0 0 0 Jun. 2018 900,000 900,000 0 0 0 0 0 0 Aug. 2018 4,100,000 2,000,000 0 2,100,000 0 1,700,000 400,000 2,100,000 Dec. 2018 2,500,000 700,000 0 1,800,000 0 1,800,000 0 1,800,000 Apr. 2019 5,100,000 3,750,000 0 1,350,000 0 1,350,000 0 1,350,000 Aug. 2019 1,500,000 250,000 0 1,250,000 1,000,000 0 250,000 1,250,000 Dec. 2019 250,000 0 0 250,000 0 0 250,000 250,000 May 2020 2,150,000 800,000 0 1,350,000 1,000,000 0 350,000 1,350,000 Feb. 2021 350,000 0 0 350,000 0 0 350,000 350,000 Dec. 2021 12,600,000 0 0 12,600,000 9,600,000 0 3,000,000 12,600,000 Total 35,818,696 13,596,196 1,172,500 21,050,000 11,600,000 4,850,000 4,600,000 21,050,000

Detailed terms of the new and existing warrants, including applicable vesting schedules, can be found in the Articles of Association on www.bioporto.com under Investor Relations> Governance> Company Articles.

The total number of shares granted and which the warrant holders will be able to subscribe upon exercise of the warrants, is 12,600,000. The theoretical market value of the allocations of warrants amounts to DKK 13 million. The calculation is based on the Black-Scholes formula using an interest rate of -0.58% and the historical volatility of BioPorto A/S' shares of 27 months calculated to 72.12%.

