GLOBAL K-BEAUTY PRODUCTS MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030

MARKET INSIGHTS

K-beauty (Korean beauty) products entail skincare products that originated or were produced in Korea. They are predominantly based on the Korean beauty concept of maintaining the skin’s health, hydration, and radiance through natural ingredients instead of chemical-based products.

As consumers become more meticulous in terms of their lifestyle choices, they look deeper than superficial solutions, opting for more conventional and healthy approaches to beauty.The increasing demand for natural and organically acquired ingredients in cosmetic and personal care products has generated novel arenas in the global K-beauty cosmeceutical market.



In addition, over recent years, organic skincare, as well as cosmetic products, have witnessed exponential growth.

Furthermore, as hazardous effects on the skin have increased on account of the surging pollution levels, consumers have become extremely conscious about what goes onto their skin. As a result, there has been a significant increase in the preference for organic products.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global K-beauty products market growth analysis entails the assessment of North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World. Europe is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecasting years owing to customers’ surging preference for beauty products with organic ingredients and the increased demand for products comprising natural formulations.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

K-beauty products are sold by numerous several players.Moreover, due to the market’s lucrative nature, new entrants attempt to enter through innovation, in addition to exploring e-commerce.



Hence, the high demand for K-beauty products as well the growth of e-commerce is set to further intensify the competition.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market include BNH Cosmetics LLC, AmorePacific Corporation, Ltd (Unilever Group), LG Household & Health Care Ltd, Carver Korea Co, etc.



