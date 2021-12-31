The global building insulation market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.64% in terms of revenue and 3.35% in terms of volume during the forecast period, 2022-2030

New York, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL BUILDING INSULATION MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058664/?utm_source=GNW

MARKET INSIGHTS

Building insulation materials minimize the amount of energy needed to heat or cool a building.It is considered to be one of the most cost-effective methods for carbon footprint reduction.



The thriving economies, advanced developments, rising population, and increased per capita income in emerging economies propel the construction market growth.

Economic development dictates the demand for considerable investments in new constructions and existing infrastructure expansions.Also, countries with conducive tourism need more construction activities for tourist accommodations.



They are set to harbor a fair share in the market.China, Indonesia, and India, and developed economies like Russia and the US, are estimated to dominate the global building & construction market, with the Asia-Pacific leading the construction market.



Such factors are evaluated to drive global market growth. However, the volatile raw material prices hamper the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global building insulation market is geographically segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World for growth evaluation. North America is evaluated to dominate the global market in terms of revenue and volume, owing to booming end-user segments like commercial and residential.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The low switching costs among consumers intensify the competitive rivalry. Some of the leading companies in the market are Huntsman Corporation, Kingspan Group, BASF, Johns Manville Corporation (Berkshire Hathaway), GAF Materials Corporation, Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co Ltd, etc.



