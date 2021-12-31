The global marketing automation software market is set to record a CAGR of 10.23% during the forecast period, 2022-2030

New York, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL MARKETING AUTOMATION SOFTWARE MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04773053/?utm_source=GNW

Marketing automation software automates marketing operations.These include e-mail marketing, marketing asset management, social media marketing, lead nurturing & lead scoring, inbound marketing, collaboration management, etc.



It also implements new strategies for marketing assets, resources, and activities, and helps make informed decisions.

Lead nurturing entails developing relationships with consumers at every stage of sales.It notes consumer needs and offers the required information for target marketing and communications.



Also, companies that prioritize lead nurturing generate almost 45% more sales at around 30% lower costs. The integration of sales and marketing departments facilitates effective lead nurturing.

Besides, organizations develop lead-scoring strategies to ensure a consumer is within the brand’s buying model.As a result, a lead-scoring strategy is central to a competent lead nurturing system.



This is because it identifies methods to address consumer demands with relevant and timely communications.Moreover, the lead nurturing feature in marketing automation software allows the marketing companies to focus on sales.



Such factors drive the global marketing automation software market growth. However, market growth is hindered by data concerns and interoperability.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global marketing automation software market growth assessment includes the geographical analysis of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World.North America is the largest revenue-generating region in the global market.



This is attributed to the growing demand for data integration services and the increasing adoption of cloud computing.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The presence of market players and their continuous innovative initiatives intensify the market competition. Some of the key firms in the market include Sap SE, Salesforce.Com Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

2. ORACLE CORPORATION

3. SALESFORCE.COM INC

4. SAP SE

5. ADOBE INC

6. ACT-ON SOFTWARE INC

7. COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

8. ETRIGUE CORP

9. GREENROPE

10. SAS INSTITUTE INC

11. BENCHMARKONE

12. HUBSPOT INC

13. INSIDE SALES INC

14. KEAP PLC

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04773053/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________