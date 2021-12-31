Waterproof Men's Parka Jackets Canada - Best Sustainable Winter Parkas Coats For Men Launch

Montreal, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frank And Oak’s latest coat is available in 2 colours—black and rosin—and features organic cotton, recycled lining, and polyester. It also comes with cruelty-free PrimaLoft® and PowerPlume™ insulation throughout.

More details can be found on: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/mens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

The new Alpine Field winter jacket has been designed with durability and functionality in mind. While it retains the sustainable elements found in the rest of the Frank And Oak Range, it also offers more utilitarian styling that is ideal for outdoor pursuits.

The inclusion of multiple flap pockets both at the chest and waist levels makes the new parka stand out as a versatile piece. The additional pockets within allow the wearer to keep valuable items such as smartphones safe from the elements.

The company’s PrimaLoft® insulation, manufactured from 100% recycled fibres, provides warmth and protection. The material mimics the performance of natural down and eliminates the need for supply chains that may use questionable practices.

As previously announced, the Alpine Field winter jacket also offers resistance from water and wind, making it suitable for use in the wide range of conditions experienced during Canadian winters. A self-lined hood with adjustable toggles assures further comfort, and so does the fleece on the collar and inside the hand pockets.

The new jacket is available in sizes ranging from S to XXL. It can be ordered online from the Frank And Oak web store or at select retail outlets across Canada and the US.

Founded in Montreal in 2012, Frank And Oak has grown to become a leader in sustainable apparel for modern customers. The company continues to innovate in new and more environmentally friendly fabrics and seeks to design garments that capture the essence of Canadian living.

“We design durable products that blend timeless style with functional features that help lay the foundation for better living,” states a company representative. “We are a forward-thinking brand that delivers cutting-edge products to fit our customers’ modern and evolving lifestyles.”

https://youtu.be/qryssJiWfu8

Interested parties can learn more by visiting: https://ca.frankandoak.com

