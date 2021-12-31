Prophecy Potash Corp. Announces Name Change to Alpha Copper Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prophecy Potash Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE: NUGT) is pleased to announce that, pursuant to a directors’ resolution, it will change its name from “Prophecy Potash Corp.” to “Alpha Copper Corp.” (the “Name Change”). The Company expects the Name Change and a change of its ticker symbol to occur on January 4, 2022. The common shares of the Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities ‎Exchange under its new trading symbol, ALCU, commencing at market open on January 4, 2022. ‎The Company's new CUSIP is 02074D108 and its new ISIN is CA02074D1087.‎



Completion of the Name Change is subject to the receipt of all required regulatory ‎approvals. Pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British ‎Columbia) and the articles of the Company, shareholder approval for the Name Change ‎is not required, and consequently, the Company is not seeking shareholder approval for ‎the Name Change. Shareholders of the Company are not required to exchange their ‎existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company's new name. The ‎Name Change does not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the ‎Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders‎.

Further information about the Company is available under its profile on the SEDAR website, www.sedar.com

