Urbanfund Corp. Announces Management Change

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanfund Corp. (“UFC” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: UFC) is pleased to announce that Ms. Cathy Leung has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2022.



Cathy has been the Controller for Urbanfund Corp. since September 2019. Cathy brings to Urbanfund over 13 years of real estate experience, serving as a Corporate Controller for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and One Real Estate Investment Trust. Cathy also held progressive positions with Crow Soberman LLP where she focused on real estate and not-for-profit and charitable groups. Cathy is a Chartered Professional Accountant since 2010 and holds a Master of Accountancy degree from the University of Waterloo.

Mr. Victor Safirstein resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective December 31, 2021, but will remain associated with Urbanfund in an advisory capacity. The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Safirstein for his many contributions to the Company.

ABOUT URBANFUND CORP.‎

Urbanfund Corp. is a Toronto-based real estate development and operating company. Urbanfund’s focus is to identify, evaluate and ‎invest in real estate or real estate related projects. The Company’s assets are located in Brampton, Belleville, Kitchener, London and ‎Toronto, Ontario, Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. The Company’s strategy going forward remains ‎committed to seek accretive real estate or real estate-related opportunities.‎

