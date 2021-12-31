FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Termination of Distribution Reinvestment Plan

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. (the “Manager”), the manager of the following exchange-traded funds:



FIRST TRUST ETFs

First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSX: FUD/FUD.A)

First Trust AlphaDEX™ Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSX: FDE/FDE.A)

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSX: FSL/FSL.A)

First Trust AlphaDEX™ European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF (TSX: EUR./EUR.A)

First Trust NASDAQ® Clean Edge® Green Energy ETF (TSXC: QCLN:CC)

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (TSX: NXTG-T)

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (TSX: CIBR-T)

First Trust Dow Jones Internet ETF (TSX: FDN-T)

First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Health Care Sector Index ETF (TSX: FHH)

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF (TSX: FBT)

First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF (TSX: FHG)

First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Technology Sector Index ETF (TSX: FHQ)

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (TSX: SKYY)

First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETF (TSX: FTB)

First Trust Canadian Capital Strength ETF (TSX: FST.A)

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSX: FDL)

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction and Process ETF (TSX: BLCK)

First Trust International Capital Strength ETF (TSX: FINT)

(collectively, the “First Trust ETFs”),

announced today that it will be terminating its distribution reinvestment plan (the “Reinvestment Plan”) for each First Trust ETF effective January 31, 2022. As a result, the Reinvestment Plan will not be available for distributions made by the First Trust ETFs from and after January 31, 2022.

