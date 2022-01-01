Miami Skyline Ignites Tallest Digital “Happy New Year” Count-Down Clock, Biggest Electronic Champagne Geyser, Largest Animated Fireworks at Paramount Miami Worldcenter

Assets: B-Roll & Photos | AP Photos



MIAMI, Jan. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s tallest digital New Year’s Countdown Clock; the world’s biggest electronic Champagne Geyser; and the world’s largest animated Fireworks display are lighting-up the South Florida skyline this holiday weekend, at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper in downtown Miami.

New Year’s Eve Tower Lighting

On New Year’s Eve; at the stroke of midnight, the superstructure ignited its state-of-the-art animation lighting system -- marking the start of 2022.

Appearing across the Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s 100-foot-tall by 300-foot-wide rooftop crown is a digital display of a colossal 60-second countdown clock.

During the last few moments of 2021, the clock started ticking-away the final seconds of the year, as an electronic geyser of champagne bubbles started spewing vertically upward through the building’s center column.

When the clock stroked zero, at midnight, a set of mammoth L.E.D. digits fired-up the numerals “2022,” followed by the words, “Happy New Year.”

The building’s lighting system then morphed into a massive virtual fireworks display – lighting-up the “Magic City” Skyline.

World’s Most-Advanced Animation Lighting System

The ultra-futuristic Paramount is the soaring signature skyscraper of the $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter.

It is, currently, the nation’s biggest urban core construction project and America’s second-largest real estate development, which is dubbed as, “The City-within-the-City-of-the-Future.”

Paramount’s lighting system consists of 16,000 light emitting diodes embedded in 10,000 panes of high impact resistant glass.

The $3-million lighting system, which took 12 technicians a total of three years to build, can create a combination of 16.2-million colors.

CEO-Developer Dazzles City

“The Paramount Miami Worldcenter spectacular New Year’s weekend tower lighting is a shining beacon of cheer and best wishes to all -- as a challenging year comes to a close and a new year begins; and with it are the prospects for a brighter future,” says Paramount Miami Worldcenter CEO, Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See).

Continuous Lightings

The tower lightings began at midnight on New Year’s Eve and will continue nightly through January 3, 2022.

