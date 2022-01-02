Xiamen successfully held the Golden Rooster Awards and shared a wonderful moment

Xiamen, China, Jan. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 30th, the 34th THE GOLDEN ROOSTER AWARDS held a awards ceremony in Xiamen. Xiamen entered "Golden Rooster Time", the attention of the city is focused into this event.

This year is the year of the 40th anniversary of the Golden Rooster Awards, and the year of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Xiamen Special Economic Zone.

This year's Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival co-sponsored by the China Literature Arts Association, China Film Association, and Xiamen Municipal People's Government. During the three-day movie festival, the primary activities include 30 items under seven categories. Including a award event, three large events, four film exterior activities, two investment forum activities and film industry learning symposium, film artist sharing, and show groups.

The film festival held the best foreign language selection for the first time

This year, the film participating in the Golden Rooster Awards registration is a film that is reviewed through the CHINA Film Administration review during July 1, 2020 to July 15, 2021.

Since the launch of registration work on July 7 this year, the organizing committee received 185 registration films, including 50 story films, 69 small and medium cost stories films, 11 children's films, 11 art films, 25 documentaries and Science and Education Films, 9 Drama films, 10 Foreign Language films.

In the end, 20 awards including best feature film, best director, best actor, and best actress will be selected.

Among them, this year the Golden Rooster Awards "Best Foreign Language Film" selection work was launched for the first time, aiming to explore and establish film evaluation standards that meet the international standards and Chinese aesthetics.

Special theme of "BRIC Countries" at the International Film Festival

The film festival has launched a number of special events, including the Golden Rooster International Film Exhibition, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Film Exhibition, Domestic New Film Exhibition, Bamin Film Exhibition and other film exhibition activities.

Among them, China Golden Rooster&Hundred Flowers Film Festival will screen 38 films from 35 countries and regions for 77 times, including 5 new "BRICS theme" films and 3 "classic restoration theme" masterpieces. Among them, 9 films premiered in Asia, 19 films debuted in mainland China, 97% of the films were awarded at major international film festivals in the world, and 5 films were selected by countries to participate in the 94th the Oscars.

In order to showcase the unique style of Xiamen as a "BRIC city", the China Golden Rooster&Hundred Flowers Film Festival will set up a special "BRIC Countries" section to show new films from Brazil, Russia, India, South Africa and other countries, opening a light and shadow dialogue with Chinese films.

The Golden Rooster Awards landed in Xiamen, and the film and television industry developed vigorously

Since becoming the first fixed city to host the Golden Rooster Awards in 2019, Xiamen has witnessed the glorious moments of Chinese films one after another. Standing at the new starting point of the 40th anniversary of the construction of the special economic zone, Xiamen, a vibrant film and television city, and the Golden Rooster Awards side by side, continue to write a new chapter of legend. As of the end of November this year, Xiamen had a total of 2,046 film and television companies, and 350 new film and television companies were added in 2021; the total registered capital of film and television companies was 9.16 billion yuan, and the newly added registered capital in 2021 was 2.61 billion yuan.

"Made in Xiamen" word-of-mouth market has a double harvest

With the arrival of high-quality film companies and the presence of film and television crews, Xiamen has gradually become a fertile ground for film and television production and production. This year, 143 film scripts were recorded in Xiamen City, 102 major online film and television series were recorded, and 8 TV series were released. The number of film and television dramas recorded, publicly screened and distributed ranks first in the province. The active film and television environment also breeds more high-quality works produced by "Xiamen".

Special policies release the development momentum of the film and television industry



This year, Xiamen formulated the "Fourteenth Five-Year Plan for the Development of the Film Industry in Xiamen City" and issued special support policies for film and television such as "Provisions on Further Promoting the Development of the Film and Television Industry in Xiamen City." Mainly centering on the cultivation of market players, script creation, film and television works distribution, film and television shooting, film and television activities and other important links in the film and television industry chain in Xiamen, 11 measures with strong pertinence, high gold content and strong operability have been taken. Support all districts in accelerating the implementation of tax-related policies. In 2021, the cash amount will be 110 million yuan, benefiting 193 companies.

On September 8 this year, at the 21st China International Investment and Trade Fair, the Golden Rooster Film Venture Capital Conference of the China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival signed a cooperation agreement with the Xiamen City Talent "Double Hundred Plan". Relevant outstanding talents can be selected as the leading entrepreneurial talents in the "Double Hundred Plan" of Xiamen City. Attracting talents and cultivating talents will inject new momentum into Xiamen's promotion of high-quality development of the film and television industry. During the 100th Anniversary of Xiamen University this year, the Xiamen University Film Academy, jointly established by the city and school, was officially unveiled. JiMei University, Xiamen University of Technology and other institutions are also launching film and television education. Vigorously cultivating and introducing talents in the film and television industry has provided continuous intellectual support for the development of the film and television industry in Xiamen, and has also sown the seeds of more vigorous vitality for this fertile soil.

