One World Universe, Inc. in Negotiations with Social Media Director

Friday’s Apocalyptic Apes NFT Investment Doubles in a Matter of Days

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Jan. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – One World Universe, Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, announced they starting off the new year by hiring a Social Media Director and having their investment in their Apocalyptic Apes NFTs already double since Friday.

Based on the successful influx of newly created businesses and intellectual properties, the company has found it imperative to bring on an experienced individual to manage the company’s social media public accounts. These accounts range from NFT projects, to subsidiaries, from Discord to Instagram to Twitter.

“As we grow, so will our team of savvy individuals who are amazing at what they do, knowing their role and sharing the same vision and drive to be successful. Our social media presence is a critical puzzle piece in running as a business, as they are the voice of the company to keep shareholders and the investment community updated with the latest news, events, and happenings. We look forward to officially welcoming our new Director later this week,” stated Jerry C. Craig, CEO of OWUV.

On Friday, One World Universe bought 10 Apocalyptic Apes NFTs based on speculation that the minor tiered NFTs, which are a derivative of the famous Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Apes that go for big money on the OpenSea.io marketplace, would increase in value as if these apes were a more affordable option for ape enthusiasts. This investment has quickly paid off as the floor price has doubled already in the last few days. The company stated that profit taking with these NFTs will be reinvested in additional LAND purchases in the Metaverse game ‘the Sandbox’ or other up-and-coming NFT collections.

For further updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media accounts on twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT and www.twitter.com/OneWorldU or visit our websites at www.oneworlduniverseinc.com and www.JCHoldingCorp.com.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC:OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

