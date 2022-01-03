The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|2,110,090
|322.57
|680,652,814
|27 December 2021
|37,000
|334.04
|12,359,317
|28 December 2021
|36,266
|339.11
|12,298,192
|29 December 2021
|37,000
|338.36
|12,519,416
|30 December 2021
|30,000
|338.65
|10,159,536
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,250,356
|323.50
|727,989,276
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 4,842,429 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.67% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
