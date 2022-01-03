Maisons du Monde: Update on the share buyback program

English French

PRESS RELEASE

UPDATE ON THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

NANTES – 03 January 2022

Maisons du Monde reports share buyback transactions executed between 20 December and 24 December 2021, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the General Meeting dated 4 June 2021 a description of which is accessible on Maisons du Monde website.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 21-déc-21 FR0013153541 2748 19.8494 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 21-déc-21 FR0013153541 5036 19.8486 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 21-déc-21 FR0013153541 315 19.8500 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 22-déc-21 FR0013153541 19961 20.1985 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 22-déc-21 FR0013153541 9496 20.2034 CEUX

A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company’s website .

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe, stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model, the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally, through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 350 stores across 9 European countries. End 2020, the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021, Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world, so that we create unique, heartful and sustainable places, together.”

corporate.maisonsdumonde.com

***

Contacts

Investor Relations Press Relations Clémence Mignot-Dupeyrot



Tel: (+33) 6 20 36 93 58 Fanny Le Gloanic



Tel: +33 6 37 55 27 76 cmignot@maisonsdumonde.com flegloanic@maisonsdumonde.com





Attachment