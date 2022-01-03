Maisons du Monde: Update on the share buyback program

English French

Maisons du Monde reports share buyback transactions executed between 27 December and 31 December 2021, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the General Meeting dated 4 June 2021 a description of which is accessible on Maisons du Monde website.

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 27-déc-21 FR0013153541 1438 19.6564 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 27-déc-21 FR0013153541 623 19.6517 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 27-déc-21 FR0013153541 137 19.6600 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 28-déc-21 FR0013153541 0 0.0000 - Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 29-déc-21 FR0013153541 16864 20.1215 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 29-déc-21 FR0013153541 6245 20.1211 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 29-déc-21 FR0013153541 37 19.9700 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 30-déc-21 FR0013153541 3303 20.2310 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 31-déc-21 FR0013153541 1155 20.3248 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 31-déc-21 FR0013153541 1675 20.3231 CEUX

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe, stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model, the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally, through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 350 stores across 9 European countries. End 2020, the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021, Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world, so that we create unique, heartful and sustainable places, together.”

