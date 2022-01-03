Offentliggørelse af prospekt for Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest

Med virkning fra d. 3. januar 2022 offentliggøres prospekt for Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest.
Prospektet er opdateret med følgende ændringer:
- Sproglige præciseringer vedrørende brug af begrebet varighed.
- Ændring af benchmark fra OMX Copenhagen Benchmark Cap_GI (med bruttoudbytte reinvesteret) til OMX Copenhagen Benchmark Cap_NI (nettoudbytte reinvesteret). Benchmark-ændringen vedrører følgende afdelinger: Aktier KL, Aktier II KL, Basis 1-4 KL, Danmark KL og Danske aktier fokus KL.
- Fjernelse af visse bilag til prospektet, hvor informationen fremgår af Nordea Invests hjemmeside.
Prospektet er endvidere opdateret med genberegnede emissionstillæg, indløsningsfradrag og ÅOP for en række afdelinger som anført nedenfor:
Emissionstillæg
|ISIN
|Navn
|Tidligere Emissionstillæg
|Emissionstillæg pr. den 3. januar 2022
|DK0016195860
|Nordea Invest Basis 1 KL 1
|0,100%
|0,050%
|DK0016195944
|Nordea Invest Basis 2 KL 1
|0,100%
|0,050%
|DK0061139748
|Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Obligationer KL 1
|0,250%
|0,100%
|DK0016306798
|Nordea Invest European High Yield Bonds KL 1
|0,500%
|0,175%
|DK0010265693
|Nordea Invest European Stars KL 1
|0,200%
|0,250%
|DK0010170398
|Nordea Invest Globale Obligationer KL 1
|0,125%
|0,050%
|DK0016254899
|Nordea Invest Højrentelande KL 1
|0,450%
|0,200%
|DK0060014595
|Nordea Invest Stabil Balanceret KL 1
|0,100%
|0,050%
|DK0060353886
|Nordea Invest Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 1
|0,350%
|0,100%
|DK0016067432
|Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 1
|0,350%
|0,150%
|DK0016015399
|Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer KL 1
|0,300%
|0,075%
Indløsningsfradrag
|ISIN
|Navn
|Tidligere Indløsnings-fradrag
|Indløsningsfradrag pr. den 3. januar 2022
|DK0061139748
|Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Obligationer KL 1
|0,050%
|0,100%
|DK0060950111
|Nordea Invest Emerging Markets Enhanced KL 1
|0,250%
|0,300%
|DK0016306798
|Nordea Invest European High Yield Bonds KL 1
|0,050%
|0,175%
|DK0016050974
|Nordea Invest Global Small Cap KL 1
|0,300%
|0,250%
|DK0016254899
|Nordea Invest Højrentelande KL 1
|0,050%
|0,200%
|DK0060353886
|Nordea Invest Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 1
|0,050%
|0,100%
|DK0016067432
|Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 1
|0,050%
|0,150%
|DK0016015399
|Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer KL 1
|0,050%
|0,075%
ÅOP
|ISIN
|Navn
|Tidligere ÅOP
|ÅOP pr. den 3. januar 2022
|DK0016195860
|Nordea Invest Basis 1 KL 1
|0,93%
|0,92%
|DK0016195944
|Nordea Invest Basis 2 KL 1
|1,15%
|1,14%
|DK0061139748
|Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Obligationer KL 1
|0,83%
|0,81%
|DK0060950111
|Nordea Invest Emerging Markets Enhanced KL 1
|0,76%
|0,77%
|DK0016306798
|Nordea Invest European High Yield Bonds KL 1
|1,16%
|1,13%
|DK0010265693
|Nordea Invest European Stars KL 1
|1,53%
|1,54%
|DK0010170398
|Nordea Invest Globale Obligationer KL 1
|0,88%
|0,87%
|DK0016254899
|Nordea Invest Højrentelande KL 1
|1,21%
|1,20%
|DK0060014595
|Nordea Invest Stabil Balanceret KL 1
|1,23%
|1,22%
|DK0060353886
|Nordea Invest Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 1
|1,05%
|1,02%
|DK0016067432
|Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 1
|0,63%
|1,19%
|DK0016015399
|Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer KL 1
|0,93%
|0,90%
Med venlig hilsen
Nordea Fund Management, filial af Nordea Funds Oy, Finland
Tom Holflod
Senior Product Manager