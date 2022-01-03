Offentliggørelse af prospekt for Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest

| Source: Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest

København C, DENMARK


Med virkning fra d. 3. januar 2022 offentliggøres prospekt for Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest.

Prospektet  er opdateret med følgende ændringer:

  • Sproglige præciseringer vedrørende brug af begrebet varighed.
  • Ændring af benchmark fra OMX Copenhagen Benchmark Cap_GI (med bruttoudbytte reinvesteret) til OMX Copenhagen Benchmark Cap_NI (nettoudbytte reinvesteret).  Benchmark-ændringen vedrører følgende afdelinger: Aktier KL, Aktier II KL, Basis 1-4 KL, Danmark KL og Danske aktier fokus KL.
  • Fjernelse af visse bilag til prospektet, hvor informationen fremgår af Nordea Invests hjemmeside.

Prospektet er endvidere opdateret med genberegnede emissionstillæg, indløsningsfradrag og ÅOP for en række afdelinger som anført nedenfor:

Emissionstillæg

ISIN Navn Tidligere Emissionstillæg Emissionstillæg pr. den 3. januar 2022
DK0016195860 Nordea Invest Basis 1 KL 1 0,100% 0,050%
DK0016195944 Nordea Invest Basis 2 KL 1 0,100% 0,050%
DK0061139748 Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Obligationer KL 1 0,250% 0,100%
DK0016306798 Nordea Invest European High Yield Bonds KL 1 0,500% 0,175%
DK0010265693 Nordea Invest European Stars KL 1 0,200% 0,250%
DK0010170398 Nordea Invest Globale Obligationer KL 1 0,125% 0,050%
DK0016254899 Nordea Invest Højrentelande KL 1 0,450% 0,200%
DK0060014595 Nordea Invest Stabil Balanceret KL 1 0,100% 0,050%
DK0060353886 Nordea Invest Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 1 0,350% 0,100%
DK0016067432 Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 1 0,350% 0,150%
DK0016015399 Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer KL 1 0,300% 0,075%


Indløsningsfradrag

ISIN Navn Tidligere Indløsnings-fradrag Indløsningsfradrag pr. den 3. januar 2022
DK0061139748 Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Obligationer KL 1 0,050% 0,100%
DK0060950111 Nordea Invest Emerging Markets Enhanced KL 1 0,250% 0,300%
DK0016306798 Nordea Invest European High Yield Bonds KL 1 0,050% 0,175%
DK0016050974 Nordea Invest Global Small Cap KL 1 0,300% 0,250%
DK0016254899 Nordea Invest Højrentelande KL 1 0,050% 0,200%
DK0060353886 Nordea Invest Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 1 0,050% 0,100%
DK0016067432 Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 1 0,050% 0,150%
DK0016015399 Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer KL 1 0,050% 0,075%

ÅOP

ISIN Navn Tidligere ÅOP ÅOP pr. den 3. januar 2022
DK0016195860 Nordea Invest Basis 1 KL 1 0,93% 0,92%
DK0016195944 Nordea Invest Basis 2 KL 1 1,15% 1,14%
DK0061139748 Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Obligationer KL 1 0,83% 0,81%
DK0060950111 Nordea Invest Emerging Markets Enhanced KL 1 0,76% 0,77%
DK0016306798 Nordea Invest European High Yield Bonds KL 1 1,16% 1,13%
DK0010265693 Nordea Invest European Stars KL 1 1,53% 1,54%
DK0010170398 Nordea Invest Globale Obligationer KL 1 0,88% 0,87%
DK0016254899 Nordea Invest Højrentelande KL 1 1,21% 1,20%
DK0060014595 Nordea Invest Stabil Balanceret KL 1 1,23% 1,22%
DK0060353886 Nordea Invest Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 1 1,05% 1,02%
DK0016067432 Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 1 0,63% 1,19%
DK0016015399 Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer KL 1 0,93% 0,90%

Med venlig hilsen
Nordea Fund Management, filial af Nordea Funds Oy, Finland

Tom Holflod
Senior Product Manager