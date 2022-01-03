DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

English Danish

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 1 - 3 JANUARY 2022

On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



881.500



154.86



136,508,285 27/12/2021 20,000 163.30 3,266,000 28/12/2021 18,000 165.44 2,977,920 29/12/2021 17,000 164.43 2,795,310 30/12/2021 17,000 166.17 2,824,890 Accumulated 953,500 155.61 148,372,405

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 953,500 at a total amount of DKK 148,372,405.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,475,939 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.32%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 36,724,061.

