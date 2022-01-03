DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 1 - 3 JANUARY 2022
On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
881.500
154.86
136,508,285
|27/12/2021
|20,000
|163.30
|3,266,000
|28/12/2021
|18,000
|165.44
|2,977,920
|29/12/2021
|17,000
|164.43
|2,795,310
|30/12/2021
|17,000
|166.17
|2,824,890
|Accumulated
|953,500
|155.61
|148,372,405
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 953,500 at a total amount of DKK 148,372,405.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,475,939 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.32%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 36,724,061.
