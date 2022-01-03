The Global Ride Sharing Market is expected to grow by $ 45.59 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 17.88% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ride Sharing Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191404/?utm_source=GNW

88% during the forecast period. Our report on the ride sharing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in vehicle ownership cost and reduced travel costs. In addition, increase in vehicle ownership cost is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The ride sharing market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The ride sharing market is segmented as below:

By End User

• Individual

• Business



By Geographic

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the reduction of traffic congestionas one of the prime reasons driving the ride sharing market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on ride sharing market covers the following areas:

• Ride sharing market sizing

• Ride sharing market forecast

• Ride sharing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ride sharing market vendors that include ANI Technologies Private Ltd., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., Comuto SA, Curb Mobility LLC, DENSO Corp., GT Gettaxi (UK) Ltd., Grab Holdings Inc., Lyft Inc., TomTom International BV, and Uber Technologies Inc. Also, the ride sharing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191404/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________