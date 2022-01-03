The Global Military PPE Market is expected to grow by $ 6862.90 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.41% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Military PPE Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191399/?utm_source=GNW

41% during the forecast period. Our report on the military PPE market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising procurement of body armor and increase in demand for personal protective equipment due to the war situations. In addition, the rising procurement of body armor is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The military PPE market analysis include Product and Geography segments.



The military PPE market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Body armor and tactical vest

• Head protection equipment

• Respiratory protection equipment

• Others



By Geographic

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing terrorism and cross-border criminal activitiesas one of the prime reasons driving the military PPE market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on military PPE market covers the following areas:

• Military PPE market sizing

• Military PPE market forecast

• Military PPE market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading military PPE market vendors that include 3M Co., ArmorSource LLC, BAE Systems Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gentex Corp., Honeywell International Inc., MSA Safety Inc., Point Blank Enterprises Inc., Revision Inc., and Vista Outdoor Inc. Also, the military PPE market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191399/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________