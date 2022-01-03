The Global Pipeline Transport Market is expected to grow by $ 20.06 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.95% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pipeline Transport Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191394/?utm_source=GNW

95% during the forecast period. Our report on the pipeline transport market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the benefits of pipelines over other modes of oil and gas transportation and the expansion of oil terminals. In addition, the benefits of pipelines over other modes of oil and gas transportation is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The pipeline transport market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The pipeline transport market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Oil and gas

• Water

• Chemical and petrochemicals

• Others



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the new exploration policiesas one of the prime reasons driving the pipeline transport market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on pipeline transport market covers the following areas:

• Pipeline transport market sizing

• Pipeline transport market forecast

• Pipeline transport market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pipeline transport market vendors that include DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Enbridge Inc., ENERGY TRANSFER LP, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Gazprom, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Inter Pipeline, Kinder Morgan Inc., Teekay Corp., and West Shore Pipe Line Co. Also, the pipeline transport market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

