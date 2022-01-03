Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 27 December – 30 December 2021:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 28,349 204.28 5,791,152
27. december 2021
28. december 2021
29. december 2021
30. december 2021 		250
250
250
250

  		221.00
219.60
217.20
215.75

  		55,250
54,900
54,300
43,150

 
Accumulated under the programme 29.299 5,998,752

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 27 December – 30 December 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 104,299 treasury shares, corresponding to 1,34% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

