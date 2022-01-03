Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

English Danish

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 27 December – 30 December 2021:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 28,349 204.28 5,791,152 27. december 2021

28. december 2021

29. december 2021

30. december 2021 250

250

250

250



221.00

219.60

217.20

215.75



55,250

54,900

54,300

43,150



Accumulated under the programme 29.299 5,998,752

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 27 December – 30 December 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 104,299 treasury shares, corresponding to 1,34% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments