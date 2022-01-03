Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.
The following transactions have been executed from 27 December – 30 December 2021:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|28,349
|204.28
|5,791,152
| 27. december 2021
28. december 2021
29. december 2021
30. december 2021
| 250
250
250
250
| 221.00
219.60
217.20
215.75
| 55,250
54,900
54,300
43,150
|Accumulated under the programme
|29.299
|5,998,752
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 27 December – 30 December 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 104,299 treasury shares, corresponding to 1,34% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
