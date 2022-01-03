The Global Fuel Tank Market is expected to grow by $ 4888.28 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.81% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fuel Tank Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191391/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for commercial vehicles (CVs) owing to increasing developments in the construction sector and the growing preference for medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs) to transport freight. In addition, the rising demand for commercial vehicles (CVs) owing to increasing developments in the construction sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The fuel tank market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The fuel tank market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Automotive

• 2-wheeler

• Aircraft



By Geographic

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the correlation between vehicle weight and fuel consumption driving lightweight fuel tanksas one of the prime reasons driving the fuel tank market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on fuel tank market covers the following areas:

• Fuel tank market sizing

• Fuel tank market forecast

• Fuel tank market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fuel tank market vendors that include Allgaier Werke GmbH, Continental AG, Magna International Inc., Martinrea International Inc., Sakamoto Research and Development Holdings Ltd., Textron Inc., TI Fluid Systems Plc, Unipres Corp., Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd., and YAPP Automotive Systems Co. Ltd. Also, the fuel tank market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

