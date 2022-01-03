The Global Histology and Cytology Market is expected to grow by $ 12069.03 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 13.47% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Histology and Cytology Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191390/?utm_source=GNW

47% during the forecast period. Our report on the histology and cytology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing cancer incidence and raising awareness about cancer screening in the emerging economies and automation in histology and cytology. In addition, growing cancer incidence and raising awareness about cancer screening in emerging economies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The histology and cytology market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The histology and cytology market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Drug discovery and designing

• Clinical diagnostics

• Research



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increased government approvals for new product launches related to histology and cytologyas one of the prime reasons driving the histology and cytology market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on histology and cytology market covers the following areas:

• Histology and cytology market sizing

• Histology and cytology market forecast

• Histology and cytology market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading histology and cytology market vendors that include 3DHISTECH Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Olympus Corp., PHC Holdings Corp., and Trivitron Healthcare. Also, the histology and cytology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191390/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________