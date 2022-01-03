The Global Zero Trust Market is expected to grow by $ 25774.05 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 17.54% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Zero Trust Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191385/?utm_source=GNW

54% during the forecast period. Our report on the zero trust market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing frequency of target-based cyber attacks and increase in regulations for data protection and information security. In addition, the growing frequency of target-based cyber attacks is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The zero trust market analysis includes deployment and application segments and geographic landscape.



The zero trust market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud



By Application

• IT and telecom

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Others



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rising digitalizationas one of the prime reasons driving the zero trust market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on zero trust market covers the following areas:

• Zero trust market sizing

• Zero trust market forecast

• Zero trust market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading zero trust market vendors that include Akamai Technologies Inc., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., FireEye Inc., Fortinet Inc., International Business Machines Corp., McAfee Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Palo Alto Networks Inc. Also, the zero trust market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.





