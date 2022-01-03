Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 27 December to Thursday 30 December: 
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)17,311 330,355,880
27 December 202114021,476.43003,006,700
28 December 202115021,797.07003,269,561
29 December 202115021,807.87003,271,181
30 December 202116022,017.00003,522,720
    
Total 27-30 December600 13,070,161
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*63621,783.602013,854,371
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)18,547 357,280,412
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)18,547 357,280,412
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)106,265 2,159,904,483
27 December 20211,70323,064.870039,279,474
28 December 20211,75423,394.360041,033,707
29 December 20211,75423,420.590041,079,715
30 December 20211,80423,641.930042,650,042
    
Total 27-30 December7,015 164,042,938
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*1,93023,390.112045,142,916
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)115,210 2,369,090,337
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)115,210 2,369,090,337

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.                                    

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 120,494 A shares and 550,889 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.47% of the share capital.
                                                                                                                         
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 3 January 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

