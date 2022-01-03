Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 27 December to Thursday 30 December:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|17,311
|330,355,880
|27 December 2021
|140
|21,476.4300
|3,006,700
|28 December 2021
|150
|21,797.0700
|3,269,561
|29 December 2021
|150
|21,807.8700
|3,271,181
|30 December 2021
|160
|22,017.0000
|3,522,720
|Total 27-30 December
|600
|13,070,161
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|636
|21,783.6020
|13,854,371
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|18,547
|357,280,412
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|18,547
|357,280,412
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|106,265
|2,159,904,483
|27 December 2021
|1,703
|23,064.8700
|39,279,474
|28 December 2021
|1,754
|23,394.3600
|41,033,707
|29 December 2021
|1,754
|23,420.5900
|41,079,715
|30 December 2021
|1,804
|23,641.9300
|42,650,042
|Total 27-30 December
|7,015
|164,042,938
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|1,930
|23,390.1120
|45,142,916
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|115,210
|2,369,090,337
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|115,210
|2,369,090,337
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 120,494 A shares and 550,889 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.47% of the share capital.
Copenhagen, 3 January 2022
