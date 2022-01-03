English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 27 December to Thursday 30 December:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 17,311 330,355,880 27 December 2021 140 21,476.4300 3,006,700 28 December 2021 150 21,797.0700 3,269,561 29 December 2021 150 21,807.8700 3,271,181 30 December 2021 160 22,017.0000 3,522,720 Total 27-30 December 600 13,070,161 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 636 21,783.6020 13,854,371 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 18,547 357,280,412 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 18,547 357,280,412 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 106,265 2,159,904,483 27 December 2021 1,703 23,064.8700 39,279,474 28 December 2021 1,754 23,394.3600 41,033,707 29 December 2021 1,754 23,420.5900 41,079,715 30 December 2021 1,804 23,641.9300 42,650,042 Total 27-30 December 7,015 164,042,938 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,930 23,390.1120 45,142,916 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 115,210 2,369,090,337 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 115,210 2,369,090,337

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 120,494 A shares and 550,889 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.47% of the share capital.



Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 3 January 2022

