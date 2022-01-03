Indberetning af ledende medarbejderes og disses nærtståendes transaktioner med A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S aktier i forbindelse med aktietilbagekøbsprogram.

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

In connection with the announced share buy-back program in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, A.P. Møller Holding A/S continuously sells shares pro rata and the market is to be informed accordingly – see the attached file.

