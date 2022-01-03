The Global Prosthetics Market is expected to grow by $ 487.71 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.52% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prosthetics Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191369/?utm_source=GNW

52% during the forecast period. Our report on the prosthetics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of sports injuries and rising incidence of road accidents. In addition, the increasing incidence of sports injuries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The prosthetics market analysis includes the component segment and geographic landscape.



The prosthetics market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Lower extremity prosthetics

• Upper extremity prosthetics



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing prevalence of osteosarcomaas one of the prime reasons driving the prosthetics market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on prosthetics market covers the following areas:

• Prosthetics market sizing

• Prosthetics market forecast

• Prosthetics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading prosthetics market vendors that include Blatchford Clinical Services, DAW Industries Inc, Fillauer LLC, Ossur hf., Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Proteor SAS, Steeper Inc., Streifeneder OrthoProduction GmbH, WillowWood Global LLC, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Also, the prosthetics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

