The Global Location-based Advertising Market is expected to grow by $ 82265.90 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 17.78% during the forecast period

78% during the forecast period. Our report on the location-based advertising market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for geofencing and hyperlocal marketing and the growing demand in location-based mobile advertising for small businesses. In addition, the growing demand for geofencing and hyperlocal marketing is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The location-based advertising market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The location-based advertising market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Push

• Pull



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the improved user experience in advertisingas one of the prime reasons driving the location-based advertising market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on location-based advertising market covers the following areas:

• Location-based advertising market sizing

• Location-based advertising market forecast

• Location-based advertising market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading location-based advertising market vendors that include Adux, Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., Foursquare Labs Inc., GroundTruth, International Business Machines Corp., Near Pte. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telenity Inc., and Verve Group Inc. Also, the location-based advertising market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

