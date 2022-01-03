Publication of Financial Reports in 2022

English Estonian

AS Harju Elekter wishes to the shareholders Happy New Year and informs that in the year 2022, the consolidated financial results of AS Harju Elekter will be published as following:

2021 Q4 results 23 February 2022

2022 Q1 results 27 April 2022

2022 Q2 results 27 July 2022

2022 Q3 results 26 October 2022

The Annual General Meeting will be held on 28 April 2022.

After their release through the stock exchange information system all Harju Elekter’s announcements are also available on company’s internet homepage at www.harjuelekter.com .

Tiit Atso

Chairman of the Board

+372 674 7400