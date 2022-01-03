Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 52

In week 52 Festi purchased in total 270,000 own shares for total amount of 61,425,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total shares bought
|52
|28.12.2021
|15:15:53
|135.000
|228,000
|30.780.000
|1.247.000
|52
|29.12.2021
|12:29:04
|135.000
|227,000
|30.645.000
|1.382.000
|270.000
|61.425.000
|1.382.000
Before the purchase Festi held 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,382,000 own shares for 308,253,000 ISK and holds today 7,382,000 own shares or 2.28% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 14 December 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.55% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,200 million ISK purchase price.
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).