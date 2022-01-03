Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 52

| Source: Festi hf. Festi hf.

Kopavogi, ICELAND

In week 52 Festi purchased in total 270,000 own shares for total amount of 61,425,000 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares bought
5228.12.202115:15:53135.000228,00030.780.0001.247.000
5229.12.202112:29:04135.000227,00030.645.0001.382.000
   270.000 61.425.0001.382.000


Before the purchase Festi held 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,382,000﻿ own shares for 308,253,000 ISK and holds today 7,382,000 own shares or 2.28% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 14 December 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.55% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,200 million ISK purchase price.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).