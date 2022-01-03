The Global Cool Roof Coatings Market is expected to grow by $ 1024.54 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.06% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cool Roof Coatings Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191359/?utm_source=GNW

06% during the forecast period. Our report on the cool roof coatings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand from commercial end-users and the growing focus of manufacturers on incorporating advanced technologies into cool roof coatings. In addition, the growing demand from commercial end-users is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cool roof coatings market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The cool roof coatings market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Elastomeric

• IR-reflective



By Geographic

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the multiple benefits offered by cool roof coatingsas one of the prime reasons driving the cool roof coatings market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cool roof coatings market covers the following areas:

• Cool roof coatings market sizing

• Cool roof coatings market forecast

• Cool roof coatings market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cool roof coatings market vendors that include Acrymax Technologies Inc., Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Huntsman Corp., Monarch Industrial Products (I) Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Paint (India) Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Nutech Paints Pty. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., and Sika AG. Also, the cool roof coatings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

