Green Energy Group (SeaBird Exploration Plc): Extraordinary General Meeting completed

3 January 2022, Limassol, Cyprus



An Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") in SeaBird Exploration Plc was held on 31 December 2021. All items on the agenda as set out in the notice of the meeting announced on 16 December 2021 were adopted.

Please find attached the minutes from the EGM.

