The Global Pharmacokinetics Services Market is expected to grow by $ 360.03 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.66% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pharmacokinetics Services Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191357/?utm_source=GNW

66% during the forecast period. Our report on the pharmacokinetics services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing attrition rate of therapeutic drugs in clinical trials and growing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry. In addition, the increasing attrition rate of therapeutic drugs in clinical trials is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The pharmacokinetics services market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The pharmacokinetics services market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Small molecules

• Large molecules



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the initiatives for research on rare diseases and orphan drugsas one of the prime reasons driving the pharmacokinetics services market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on pharmacokinetics services market covers the following areas:

• Pharmacokinetics services market sizing

• Pharmacokinetics services market forecast

• Pharmacokinetics services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pharmacokinetics services market vendors that include Certara Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Evotec SE, Frontage Holdings Corp., LGC Ltd., Pacific BioLabs Inc., Parexel International Corp., PPD Inc., and SGS SA. Also, the pharmacokinetics services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191357/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________