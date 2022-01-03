The Global Touch Screen Market is expected to grow by $ 13025.34 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Touch Screen Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191346/?utm_source=GNW

72% during the forecast period. Our report on the touch screen market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of touch screens in the automotive industry and the increasing use of smartphones and laptops. In addition, the increasing adoption of touch screens in the automotive industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The touch screen market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The touch screen market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Personal use

• Professional use



By Geographic

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising adoption of ergonomic featuresas one of the prime reasons driving the touch screen market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading touch screen market vendors that include AU Optronics Corp., Elo Touch Solutions Inc., JFC Industrial Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Shenzhen Leyard Opto-Electronic Co. Ltd., and ViewSonic Corp. Also, the touch screen market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

