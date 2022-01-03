The Global Patient Engagement Technology Market is expected to grow by $ 18.58 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Patient Engagement Technology Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191344/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the patient engagement technology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the benefits of patient engagement solutions and the increasing adoption of healthcare technology by large companies. In addition, the benefits of patient engagement solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The patient engagement technology market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The patient engagement technology market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise solution

• Web and cloud-based solution



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the favorable government initiatives for adoption of it in healthcare services as one of the prime reasons driving the patient engagement technology market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on patient engagement technology market covers the following areas:

• Patient engagement technology market sizing

• Patient engagement technology market forecast

• Patient engagement technology market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading patient engagement technology market vendors that include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., athenahealth Inc., Cerner Corp., CipherHealth Inc., Epic Systems Corp., GetWellNetwork Inc., International Business Machines Corp., McKesson Corp., Solutionreach Inc., and Sonifi Solutions Inc. Also, the patient engagement technology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

