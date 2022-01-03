The Global Electric Car Rental Market is expected to grow by $ 8.18 trillion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Car Rental Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873461/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the electric car rental market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for rental cars due to rise in international tourism and the need for optimum performance and reduction in emissions. In addition, increasing demand for rental cars due to rise in international tourism is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The electric car rental market analysis includes the vehicle category segment and geographic landscape.



The electric car rental market is segmented as below:

By Vehicle Category

• Economy cars

• Luxury cars



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the lucrative government incentives leading to increasing sales of electric cars as one of the prime reasons driving the electric car rental market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on electric car rental market covers the following areas:

• Electric car rental market sizing

• Electric car rental market forecast

• Electric car rental market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric car rental market vendors that include Avis Budget Group Inc., Enterprise Holdings Inc., ER CAPITAL Ltd., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Fleetdrive Management Ltd., Green Motion International, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Plug N Drive, SIXT SE, and Wattacars. Also, the electric car rental market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

