Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

| Source: Nykredit Realkredit A/S Nykredit Realkredit A/S

København V, DENMARK

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

3 January 2022

FIXING OF COUPON RATES       

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 5 January 2022

Effective from 5 January 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 5 January 2022 to 5 April 2022:

Uncapped bonds
DK0030494935, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 5 January 2022: 0.1800% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment


Attachments

Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A_S - 03-01-2022