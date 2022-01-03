The Global Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market is expected to grow by USD 3.91 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 13.15% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05760301/?utm_source=GNW

15% during the forecast period. Our report on hosted private branch exchange (PBX) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advances in network infrastructure and the cost advantage of hosted PBX solutions for end-users. In addition, advances in network infrastructure is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hosted private branch exchange (PBX) market analysis includes the solution segment and geographic landscape.



The hosted private branch exchange (PBX) market is segmented as below:

By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



By Solution

• Virtual development and setup

• Network traffic management

• Virtual assistance and support

• Configuration and change management

• Others



This study identifies the rise in popularity of SOA as one of the prime reasons driving the hosted private branch exchange (PBX) market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on hosted private branch exchange (PBX) market covers the following areas:

• Hosted private branch exchange (PBX) market sizing

• Hosted private branch exchange (PBX) market forecast

• Hosted private branch exchange (PBX) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hosted private branch exchange (PBX) market vendors that include Avaya Holdings Corp., BullsEye Telecom, Cisco Systems Inc., Comcast Corp., InterGlobe Communications Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., Mitel Networks Corp., NEC Corp., NovoLink Communications Inc., and Sangoma Technologies Corp. Also, the hosted private branch exchange (PBX) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05760301/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________