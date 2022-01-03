Prop Trading Firm SurgeTrader Offers Traders Expanded Trading Capabilities With MetaTrader 5 Platform

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proprietary trading firm SurgeTrader announced that it has added MetaTrader 5 (MT5) as an available trading platform, in addition to MetaTrader 4 (MT4). In doing so, SurgeTrader is now able to provide its proprietary traders with market access to over 500 additional CFD equity and cryptocurrency products. The institutional, multi-asset MetaTrader 5 platform delivers everything required for full-fledged and flexible trading operations. MT5 offers a potent arsenal of tools: a flexible trading interface, technical and fundamental analysis tools, access to the MQL5 development community, strategy back-testers, and alerts. However, the built-in functionality is just the beginning. Additional services deliver tons of new features, where traders can subscribe to signals, run trading robots, use technical indicators, and more.

SurgeTrader provides funded accounts, backing their traders with real money accounts, and buying power up to $10 million. Upon qualifying for a funded account, traders keep 75% of the profits they earn thereafter. The SurgeTrader funded account program is built on flexibility and, in collaboration with ASIC-regulated broker EightCap, MetaTrader 5 gives traders more options with access to an expanded library of hundreds of new equity and crypto products to trade — in addition to major and minor FX pairs, indices, metals, oil, and commodities.

"We're in an exciting era where markets are converging and strategies cross asset classes. We're committed to providing traders with direct market access to as many products, across as many asset classes as possible. Through MT5, we give our traders access to hundreds of more products to trade," says Garrett Hollander, SurgeTrader Chief Marketing Officer.

Hollander continues, "Traders come in all shapes and sizes, with preferences on what they want to trade and how they trade. We are actively seeking a broad mix of traders to whom we can distribute our capital and diversify our risk. Offering MetaTrader 5, and the array of new products that come with it, aligns with our approach and objectives."

SurgeTraders can now choose from two industry-leading platforms — MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. These are the most widely-used platforms in the trading space and, in conjunction with EightCap, enable a great trading experience, low spreads, and lightning-fast execution on a massive range of financial instruments and assets.

SurgeTrader, LLC is a US-based proprietary trading — or prop trading — firm, with a mission to accelerate trader funding and provide capital to profitable traders. Once traders have proven they can be profitable by passing an Audition, they become a part of the SurgeTrader funded trader community, with access to an account funded with up to $1 million. For more information on SurgeTrader or how to become a funded trader, visit https://www.surgetrader.com.

