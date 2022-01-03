Next Hydrogen Announces Appointment of Full Time Chief Financial Officer and Grant of Stock Options

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (the “Company” or “Next Hydrogen“) (TSXV:NXH, OTC:NXHSF), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen electrolyzers, is pleased to announce that Kasia Malz will be joining Next Hydrogen as permanent full-time Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Previously Kasia was serving in the role on a part-time contract basis.



“Kasia is an invaluable member of the Next Hydrogen team and we’re extremely pleased that she will be assuming the role of CFO on a permanent full-time basis,” said Raveel Afzaal, President and CEO of Next Hydrogen. “Kasia’s many contributions over the last year include completing two financings as well as a M&A transaction, taking Next Hydrogen public and developing strong internal controls, implementing an ERP system and supporting the growth of our organization to 50 employees. This competitively positions us to play our part in decarbonizing large segments of the economy using green hydrogen.”

Prior to Next Hydrogen, Kasia was CFO of Titanium Transportation Group Inc., where she took the company public and contributed to the firm’s growth from $40 million to $200 million in annual revenues over four years through organic growth and acquisitions. In addition to being an integral part of Next Hydrogen’s transition from private to publicly listed, Kasia supported multiple other companies in their private-to-public transition, robust financial reporting, planning and analysis systems and capabilities, and institutional-quality corporate governance. She also closed and integrated over ten acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic partnerships.

Kasia began her career as an auditor at Ernst & Young, serving clients in a wide range of industries. She holds a CPA, Chartered Accountant designation, is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the state of Illinois and holds a Masters of Accounting and an Honours Bachelor of Mathematics from the University of Waterloo.

Next Hydrogen is also pleased to announce the grant of 250,000 stock options to certain executives, in accordance with its stock option plan. Each stock option is exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $3.44 per share, which is the closing price on December 31, 2021. The options will vest over a period of four years, with a quarter vesting after each completed year.

About Next Hydrogen

Founded in 2007, Next Hydrogen is a designer and manufacturer of electrolyzers that use water and electricity as inputs to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. Next Hydrogen’s unique cell design architecture supported by 38 patents enables high current density operations and superior dynamic response to efficiently convert intermittent renewable electricity into green hydrogen on an infrastructure scale. Following successful pilots, Next Hydrogen is scaling up its technology to deliver commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors.

For further information, please contact:

Raveel Afzaal, President and Chief Executive Officer

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc.

Email: rafzaal@nexthydrogen.com

Phone: 647-961-6620

www.nexthydrogen.com

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements”. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the hydrogen industry in general; delays or changes in plans with respect to infrastructure development or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to costs and expenses; failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals; health, safety and environmental risks; uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to infrastructure developments or capital expenditures; currency exchange rate fluctuations; as well as general economic conditions, stock market volatility; and the ability to access sufficient capital. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, there will be no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.