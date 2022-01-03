Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB Promotes Michael Magnani to President of its U.S. Subsidiary, CLS Americas Inc

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) (CLS AB) (Stockholm: CLS B), developer of high precision, image-guided focal laser ablation (FLA) systems, today announced it has promoted Mr. Michael Magnani to president of its U.S subsidiary Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas Inc. (CLS Americas). Mr. Magnani previously served two years as the managing director and is succeeding Mr. Dan J. Mogren, who will be joining CLS Americas’ board of directors.



CLS Americas is focused on supporting postmarket studies and managing the commercialization of the TRANBERG® | Thermal Therapy Systems as image-guided precision tools for minimally-invasive focal therapy of localized prostate cancer in North America. Nearly 120,000 new cases of localized prostate cancer are diagnosed each year in the U.S. alone.

”Michael successfully developed and established numerous strategic industry relationships over the past two years in preparation for our next stage of conducting clinical studies and launching into the U.S. market,” says Dan J. Mogren, acting CEO of CLS AB. “CLS is very pleased to name Michael Magnani as president of CLS Americas. We recognize the excellent results he has produced to date and look forward to his continued leadership and contributions to CLS’s growth and success in the U.S.”

Mr. Magnani’s background encompasses over 20 years in corporate management positions within the life sciences industry, successfully recruiting and leading numerous teams in product development, corporate strategy, business development, and commercialization capacities. Michael completed his graduate studies at the MIT Sloan School of Management and Harvard Medical School in a unique curriculum called the Biomedical Enterprise Program. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Microbiology from the University of California, San Diego.

“This is a very exciting time for CLS Americas as we are receiving great response to our TRANBERG Thermal Therapy Systems. Advancements in MR and ultrasound imaging, fusion imaging technologies, and transperineal as well as transrectal prostate access systems, all offer great potential for image-guided focal laser ablation as a minimally invasive, safe and cost effective focal therapy for patients with localized prostate cancer,” says Michael Magnani, president of CLS Americas.

High Precision Thermal Therapy System

The TRANBERG® |Thermal Therapy System has been developed for image-guided, high-precision soft tissue thermal ablation procedures. For the US market, the system is today configured for CT or MRI-US fusion image-guided procedures and can be configured for tissue temperature feedback for precise temperature and ablation control. It includes a desk-top mobile laser unit, innovative non-cooled laser applicators, external tissue temperature probe sensors, and procedure specific accessories. Its non-cooled, laser fiber technology optimizes heat distribution, eliminates the need for external cooling, and helps reduce procedure times.

About Clinical Laserthermia Systems

Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) (CLS AB) develops and commercializes its TRANBERG® | Thermal Therapy System, including sterile disposables and accessories, for image-guided, minimally invasive focal laser ablation of soft tissue. CLS AB is headquartered in Lund and has subsidiaries in Germany, the US and Singapore. CLS AB is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol CLS B. The Certified Advisor (CA) is FNCA Sweden AB, Tel: +46 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se.

For more information about CLS, please visit the Company's website: www.clinicallaser.se