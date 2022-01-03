The Global Probiotic Products Market is expected to grow by $ 26.85 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.71% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Probiotic Products Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05729092/?utm_source=GNW

71% during the forecast period. Our report on the probiotic products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in new product launches and rising awareness of the benefits of probiotic supplements. In addition, increase in new product launches is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The probiotic products market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The probiotic products market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Probiotic functional food and beverages

• Probiotic personal care products

• Probiotic dietary supplements

• Probiotic animal care products



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



By End-user

• human

• animal



This study identifies the increase in the elderly population as one of the prime reasons driving the probiotic products market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on probiotic products market covers the following areas:

• Probiotic products market sizing

• Probiotic products market forecast

• Probiotic products market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading probiotic products market vendors that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., BioGaia AB, Chr. Hansen Holding AS, Danone SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Lallemand Inc., Lifeway Foods Inc., Nestle SA, Probi AB, and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. Also, the probiotic products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

