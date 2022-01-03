By 2028, Global Demand for Cannabis Testing Market Will Surpass USD 2,669.45 million at 12.72% CAGR Growth: Says Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Cannabis Testing Market size is expected to reach USD 2,669.45 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.72% during the forecast period. The increasing legalization of cannabis by various countries for its medical use is growing the market share, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Cannabis Testing Market, By Products & Software’s (Instruments, Consumables, and LIMS), By Services (Heavy Metal Testing, Microbial Analysis, Potency, and Residual Screening), By End-User (Cultivators, Laboratories, and Research Institutes) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).” The market size stood at USD 1,024.23 million in 2020.



Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/cannabis-testing-market-1097/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

Impact Analysis 160+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using VMR research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Cannabis Testing Market is no exception. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data-points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on AI in Retail Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/pricing/cannabis-testing-market-1097

Market Overview:

Various Medical Applications to Drive Market

The use of cannabis is medical has been proved effective in several medical applications, like stimulating the appetite in AIDS patients, reduction in nausea that is caused due to chemotherapy, reduction of intraocular pressure in the patients with glaucoma as well as controlling of muscular spasms in patients of multiple sclerosis. Having several health benefits, the governments in countries are now legalizing the usage of medical cannabis. The medical cannabis is slowly being legalized in countries all over the globe, the requirement for analytical testing of the cannabis to ensure its safety before the human consumption has grown in last few years. According to experts in industry, numbers of cannabis testing labs are expected to increase in coming years

Important questions answered in this report:

What is the estimated market size and growth rate of the Cannabis Testing Market?

Which segments are included in the Cannabis Testing Market?

Which top companies are active in the Cannabis Testing Market?

What are the major driving factors for the growth of the Cannabis Testing Market?

How can I get free sample reports or study of Cannabis Testing Market?



Research on Cannabis for Medical Use to Drive Market Growth

Several organizations provide accreditation to the laboratories that does analytical testing of hemp as well as cannabis derived products. The growth in the research for medical usage of cannabis coupled with rise in investments by the pharmaceutical as well as biotechnology companies is some factors fuelling market growth. In addition, the testing of cannabis products is for demonstrating the safety of products, the growing requirement of cannabis for testing will boost the demand for laboratories providing cannabis testing services.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/cannabis-testing-market-1097

Regional Analysis :

Establishment of Biopharmaceutical Industry to Augment Growth in North America

North America is anticipated to have the largest share of the cannabis testing market, after Europe. The growth in the region is driven by the establishment of the biopharmaceutical industry coupled by the presence of key players that are operating in the cannabis testing market in the region. The Asia Pacific is about to witness higher CAGR in the forecast period and the fact is driven by the increasing research in life science, legalization of medical cannabis as well as huge investment in the industry fuelling regional growth.

List Of Prominent Players in the Cannabis Testing Market:

Sr. No. Companies Location 1. Agilent Technologies, Inc. California, United States 2. Shimadzu Corporation Kayoto, Japan 3. MERCK KGAA Darmstadt, Germany 4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Massachusetts, United States 5. DigiPath, Inc. Nevada, United States 6. Steep Hill Inc. Berkeley, United States 7. SC Laboratories, Inc. California, United States 8. PharmLabs LLC California, United States

Advantages of this Research:

Evaluate market share for commercial Cannabis Testing market opportunities, track market size, competitive drug sales, synthesis insights for commercial development and licensing.

Develop tactics and strategies to take advantage of opportunities in the Cannabis Testing market.

Latest Trends and Market Events and analyze essential events in Cannabis Testing market.

Develop an in-depth knowledge of competition and analyze sales data to update your brand planning trackers.

Answer vital business questions; supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

Develop economic models, forecast models, and healthcare frameworks.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cannabis Testing Market by Type (Products, Services, Software), by Application (Laboratories, Cannabis Drug Manufacturers and Dispensaries, Other End Users), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/cannabis-testing-market-495001

Recent Developments in the Industry:

1. December 2021: Agilent Technologies Inc. has announced that Agilent Cary 3500 UV-Vis Spectrophotometer is compatible now with the Agilent OpenLab software suite of products. The Cary 3500 UV-Vis data can now be protected, managed, as well as stored in a secure central database and will help to meet global regulatory requirements.

2. November 2021: Shimadzu Corporation announced the release of LabSolutions MD, support software for analytical method development for high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC).

Global Cannabis Testing Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 1,024.23 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 2,669.45 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 12.72% from 2021 to 2028 Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2028 Key Market Players Agilent Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation , MERCK KGAA , Thermo Fisher Scientific , DigiPath, Inc. , Steep Hill Inc., SC Laboratories, Inc. , PharmLabs LLC. Segments Covered Type, Application Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:

Watertight Door Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/watertight-door-market-0223

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/watertight-door-market-0223 WPA LSG and FT and NMS Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/wpa-lsg-and-ft-and-nms-market-0177

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/wpa-lsg-and-ft-and-nms-market-0177 AR HUD Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/ar-hud-market-0737

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/ar-hud-market-0737 Smart Garage Door Controllers Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/smart-garage-door-controllers-market-0535

About Vantage Market Research:

Vantage Market Research is a reputed company committed to providing high quality data and market research services. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including chemical materials and energy, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, etc. The company comprises over 125 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year. The company’s clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs