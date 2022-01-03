The Spare Parts Logistics Market is expected to grow by $ 2.88 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Spare Parts Logistics Market in Europe 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336677/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the spare parts logistics market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing average age of vehicles and increasing electrification in vehicles. In addition, the increasing average age of vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The spare parts logistics market in Europe analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The spare parts logistics market in Europe is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Aerospace

• Electronics



By Geographical Landscape

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Rest of Europe



This study identifies the rising free trade agreements in Europe as one of the prime reasons driving the spare parts logistics market growth in Europe during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on spare parts logistics market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Spare parts logistics market sizing

• Spare parts logistics market forecast

• Spare parts logistics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading spare parts logistics market vendors in Europe that include Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FIEGE Logistik Stiftung and Co. KG, Kuehne Nagel International AG, Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.. Also, the spare parts logistics market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

