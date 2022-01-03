The Probiotic Ingredients Market is expected to grow by $ 576.68 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Probiotic Ingredients Market in Americas 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05227999/?utm_source=GNW

51% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rising awareness about the benefits of probiotic supplements and increased awareness about lifestyle-related diseases.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising awareness about the benefits of probiotic supplements and increased awareness about lifestyle-related diseases. In addition, the rising awareness about the benefits of probiotic supplements is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The probiotic ingredients market in Americas analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The probiotic ingredients market in Americas is segmented as below:

By Application

• food and beverages

• dietary supplements

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Rest of Americas



This study identifies the increasing demand for probiotics for animal healthas one of the prime reasons driving the probiotic ingredients market growth in Americas during the next few years.



The report on probiotic ingredients market in Americas covers the following areas:

• Probiotic ingredients market sizing

• Probiotic ingredients market forecast

• Probiotic ingredients market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading probiotic ingredients market vendors in Americas that include Biena Inc., BIO CAT Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding AS, Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Lallemand Inc., Marubeni Corp., Probi AB, Sabinsa Corp., and Thera-Plantes Inc. Also, the probiotic ingredients market in Americas analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

