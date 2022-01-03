The Global Medical Tourism Market is expected to grow by $ 16.88 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 16.04% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Tourism Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05192390/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the availability of low-cost treatment options and rise in international accreditation and assistance by hospitals. In addition, the availability of low-cost treatment options is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The medical tourism market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The medical tourism market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Cardiovascular treatment

• Cosmetic treatment

• Fertility treatment

• Orthopedics treatment

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing adoption of cosmetic surgeryas one of the prime reasons driving the medical tourism market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical tourism market vendors that include Anadolu Medical Center, Asian Heart Institute, Asklepios Kliniken GmbH and Co. KGaA, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Co. Ltd., Bumrungrad Hospital Public Co. Ltd., Clemenceau Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Prince Court Medical Centre Sdn Bhd, and The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp. Also, the medical tourism market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

