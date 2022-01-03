LexaGene Starts the Year with Additional MiQLab Sales

BEVERLY, Mass., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (TSX-V: LXG; OTCQB: LXXGF) (the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that has commercialized an instrument for automated multiplex PCR testing, is pleased to announce three additional purchase orders for MiQLab™ Systems from veterinary clinics in Michigan, Minnesota, and New York.



Julie Griggs, LexaGene’s Global Director of Sales, stated, “My team is diligently engaged with numerous veterinary practices, both private and corporate. Many of the veterinarians we have spoken to share our excitement over the value of in-clinic PCR testing and the capabilities that the MiQLab System can provide to their practices. It is gratifying to welcome 2022 with a strong start and continue our momentum as we work on closing additional sales.”

Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s Founder and CEO said, “I’m pleased that we are making headway in the veterinary diagnostics marketplace. By acquiring MiQLab Systems, veterinary practices are setting themselves apart from their competition, as this technology allows them to elevate the standard of care they provide to companion animals. We look forward to educating veterinary practices in the coming year, regarding the importance of in-clinic PCR testing, and aim to revolutionize veterinary diagnostics through the sale of MiQLab Systems. No longer should veterinary practices empirically diagnosis our companion animals or send samples off to labs only to wait days or weeks for results when they can have a treatment plan in a fraction of the time.”

LexaGene is participating in the upcoming Veterinary Meeting and Expo (VMX) in Orlando, Florida, where more than 6,500 veterinarians, veterinary technicians, and practice managers will gather mid-January. On Sunday, January 16th, Dr. Jack Regan will be a presenter at the conference. Participants can attend his presentation entitled, “In-Clinic PCR Testing for Pathogen and Resistance Detection,” at 9:00 a.m. in the VMX Learning Theater.

To learn more about LexaGene and the MiQLab System or subscribe to company updates, visit www.lexagene.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Dr. Jack Regan

Chief Executive Officer & Chairman

About LexaGene Holdings, Inc.

LexaGene develops molecular diagnostic systems for pathogen detection and genetic testing for other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, food safety and for use in open-access markets such as clinical research, agricultural testing, and biodefense. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, enter sample ID and press ‘go’. The MiQLab™ system delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can return results in approximately two hours. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors -- including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the success of technology development efforts, the cost to procure critical parts, performance of the instrument, market acceptance of the technology, regulatory acceptance, and licensing issues -- that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations as disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.