IES Holdings Appoints Jennifer A. Baldock to its Board of Directors

HOUSTON, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES Holdings, Inc. (or “IES” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IESC) today announced the appointment of Jennifer A. Baldock to its Board of Directors, effective December 31, 2021.



“We’re excited to welcome Jenny to our Board,” said Jeff Gendell, IES’s Chairman and CEO. “I’m confident that her board leadership experience, corporate governance knowledge and legal background will enhance the skills and expertise of our Board.”



Ms. Baldock has been a member of the Board of Managers of CCF Holdings, LLC and its predecessors since 2013, where she is the chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee and a member of the Compliance Committee and the Compensation Committee. In addition, Ms. Baldock has been a member of the Board of Greenwich Emergency Medical Service since 2002 and has served as its chair since 2017. Ms. Baldock previously served as a director of Asset Acceptance Capital Corp, Acculynk, Inc. and Hometeam Technologies, Inc. From 1991 to 1999, Ms. Baldock held various senior leadership positions at World Color Press, Inc., most recently as Vice Chairman, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer and Secretary. Before joining World Color Press, Ms. Baldock was an associate at Latham & Watkins in New York. Ms. Baldock graduated from Princeton University with a B.A. and received a J.D. from Stanford Law School.



In addition, the Company announced that Joseph L. Dowling III, a director since 2012, has stepped down from the Board of Directors, effective December 31, 2021, due to his other professional commitments, including his responsibilities as Senior Managing Director at Blackstone and the Global Head of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management. “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Joe for his leadership, guidance and service during an important period of growth and diversification for IES,” said Gendell.

About IES Holdings, Inc.



IES designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems and provides infrastructure products and services to a variety of end markets, including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. Our more than 6,500 employees serve clients in the United States. For more information about IES, please visit www.ies-co.com.

