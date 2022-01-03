Doona™ USA Launches New ‘Gold Limited Edition’

Miami, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doona™ USA has officially announced the launch of its new Doona Gold Limited Edition – a stylish upgrade of the Doona Car Seat & Stroller and Liki Trike.

Featuring stunning gold-splashed canopies, black faux-leather handlebars, gold accents throughout, and matching storage bags, the Doona Gold Limited Edition will become the modern parent’s newest statement piece.

What hasn’t changed are the innovative design features and smart functionalities the company has built their reputation on. Doona Car Seat & Stroller transforms in seconds with just one click - making it the ideal travel solution for parents on-the-go; while Liki Trike is the most compact folding trike on the market, with four modes of use that adapt to toddlers’ growing needs.

“With the release of the Doona Gold Limited Edition, we are giving parents so much more than an innovative stroller and tricycle — these beautiful designs actually let parents express their styles,” says Doona founder, Yoav Mazar.

The Doona and Liki Trike Gold Limited Edition will be available for pre-sale on January 10th, on shopdoona.com, Pottery Barn Kids and select independent stores.

Doona™ is committed to creating innovative products that make parenting simple. With the release of the Gold Limited Edition, the company is excited to bring a new, sophisticated take on these parenting staples.

About Doona

Doona’s journey began with the founder’s desire to create a safe environment for his newborn and his frustration with the impractical infant car seats and strollers of the day. Today, Doona is a visionary company committed to improving and simplifying the lives of parents and their toddlers. They’re driven by their mission to develop innovative products that improve modern-day parenting without compromising on integrated functionality, quality, safety and design.

